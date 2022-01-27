Buy or Sell Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (SRPT) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) went up by 2.23% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $101.24. The company’s stock price has collected 11.23% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 09/06/21 that 5 Biotech Stocks That Could Lead a Revival

Is It Worth Investing in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :SRPT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SRPT is at 1.38. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 15 analysts out of 21 who provided ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $122.32, which is $52.97 above the current price. SRPT currently public float of 83.19M and currently shorts hold a 5.51% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SRPT was 1.07M shares.

SRPT’s Market Performance

SRPT stocks went up by 11.23% for the week, with a monthly drop of -23.34% and a quarterly performance of -9.94%, while its annual performance rate touched -22.38%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.34% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.22% for Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -10.01% for SRPT stocks with a simple moving average of -11.47% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SRPT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SRPT stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for SRPT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SRPT in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $150 based on the research report published on January 05th of the current year 2022.

Oppenheimer, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SRPT reach a price target of $125. The rating they have provided for SRPT stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on December 09th, 2021.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to SRPT, setting the target price at $130 in the report published on November 05th of the previous year.

SRPT Trading at -14.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SRPT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.34%, as shares sank -22.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.31% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SRPT rose by +11.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $77.06. In addition, Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. saw -22.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SRPT starting from Rodino-Klapac Louise, who purchase 3,780 shares at the price of $79.33 back on Nov 24. After this action, Rodino-Klapac Louise now owns 65,678 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc., valued at $299,867 using the latest closing price.

INGRAM DOUGLAS S, the President & CEO of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc., purchase 25,026 shares at $79.94 during a trade that took place back on Nov 17, which means that INGRAM DOUGLAS S is holding 365,082 shares at $2,000,578 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SRPT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-104.44 for the present operating margin

+83.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. stands at -102.60. The total capital return value is set at -33.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch -32.77. Equity return is now at value -86.40, with -17.40 for asset returns.

Based on Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (SRPT), the company’s capital structure generated 143.59 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 58.95. Total debt to assets is 36.65, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 140.84. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 57.82.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.96, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.65 and the total asset turnover is 0.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.97.