Buy or Sell Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) went up by 3.55% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $27.09. The company’s stock price has collected 2.22% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 09/24/21 that Bitcoin, Nike, Meredith, Carnival: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Is It Worth Investing in Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ :AEHR) Right Now?

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 265.78 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AEHR is at 1.77.

AEHR currently public float of 24.41M and currently shorts hold a 9.05% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AEHR was 1.73M shares.

AEHR’s Market Performance

AEHR stocks went up by 2.22% for the week, with a monthly drop of -48.25% and a quarterly performance of -40.35%, while its annual performance rate touched 378.40%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.72% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.75% for Aehr Test Systems. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -29.21% for AEHR stocks with a simple moving average of 14.57% for the last 200 days.

AEHR Trading at -31.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AEHR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.72%, as shares sank -46.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -51.75% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AEHR rose by +2.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +424.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.38. In addition, Aehr Test Systems saw -50.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AEHR starting from Brannan Michael A., who sale 15,350 shares at the price of $12.35 back on Jan 20. After this action, Brannan Michael A. now owns 16,373 shares of Aehr Test Systems, valued at $189,615 using the latest closing price.

SCOTT GEOFFREY GATES, the Director of Aehr Test Systems, sale 23,023 shares at $25.72 during a trade that took place back on Nov 15, which means that SCOTT GEOFFREY GATES is holding 140,000 shares at $592,152 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AEHR

Equity return is now at value 6.50, with 4.10 for asset returns.