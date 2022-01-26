We Analyzed the Future Direction of Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (MGTA), Here is What We Found

Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) went down by -11.43% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.20. The company’s stock price has collected -27.91% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :MGTA) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for MGTA is at 1.97. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Magenta Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $11.83, which is $8.73 above the current price. MGTA currently public float of 54.01M and currently shorts hold a 2.18% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MGTA was 254.21K shares.

MGTA’s Market Performance

MGTA stocks went down by -27.91% for the week, with a monthly drop of -39.22% and a quarterly performance of -52.16%, while its annual performance rate touched -62.79%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.25% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.49% for Magenta Therapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -31.32% for MGTA stocks with a simple moving average of -60.74% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MGTA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MGTA stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for MGTA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MGTA in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $8 based on the research report published on January 06th of the current year 2022.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MGTA reach a price target of $7. The rating they have provided for MGTA stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on August 20th, 2021.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to MGTA, setting the target price at $7 in the report published on August 03rd of the previous year.

MGTA Trading at -41.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MGTA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -78.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.25%, as shares sank -33.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -58.28% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MGTA fell by -27.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -73.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.44. In addition, Magenta Therapeutics Inc. saw -30.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MGTA starting from Stants Kristen, who sale 5,736 shares at the price of $6.73 back on Sep 16. After this action, Stants Kristen now owns 14,264 shares of Magenta Therapeutics Inc., valued at $38,603 using the latest closing price.

Mahoney Stephen F., the See Remarks of Magenta Therapeutics Inc., sale 5,736 shares at $6.73 during a trade that took place back on Sep 16, which means that Mahoney Stephen F. is holding 14,264 shares at $38,603 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MGTA

The total capital return value is set at -55.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch -52.57. Equity return is now at value -42.10, with -38.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 13.26.