Wall Street Pummels Equity Residential (EQR) After Recent Earnings Report

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) went down by -0.82% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $93.03. The company’s stock price has collected -2.91% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 06/08/21 that Clover Health, Stitch Fix, Coupa Software: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Is It Worth Investing in Equity Residential (NYSE :EQR) Right Now?

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 31.59 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for EQR is at 0.80. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 26 who provided ratings for Equity Residential declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 20 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $93.86, which is $6.12 above the current price. EQR currently public float of 368.67M and currently shorts hold a 1.52% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EQR was 1.51M shares.

EQR’s Market Performance

EQR stocks went down by -2.91% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.64% and a quarterly performance of 2.77%, while its annual performance rate touched 39.90%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.53% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.86% for Equity Residential. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.79% for EQR stocks with a simple moving average of 6.38% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EQR

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EQR reach a price target of $93. The rating they have provided for EQR stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on December 07th, 2021.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Hold” to EQR, setting the target price at $81 in the report published on September 23rd of the previous year.

EQR Trading at -0.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EQR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.53%, as shares sank -1.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.87% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EQR fell by -2.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $90.05. In addition, Equity Residential saw -3.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EQR starting from NEITHERCUT DAVID J, who sale 67,941 shares at the price of $88.00 back on Nov 24. After this action, NEITHERCUT DAVID J now owns 2,874 shares of Equity Residential, valued at $5,978,808 using the latest closing price.

NEITHERCUT DAVID J, the Director of Equity Residential, sale 10,026 shares at $88.01 during a trade that took place back on Nov 18, which means that NEITHERCUT DAVID J is holding 2,874 shares at $882,388 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EQR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+31.08 for the present operating margin

+31.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for Equity Residential stands at +36.12. The total capital return value is set at 3.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.92. Equity return is now at value 10.10, with 5.20 for asset returns.

Based on Equity Residential (EQR), the company’s capital structure generated 79.55 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.31. Total debt to assets is 41.27, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 75.54. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 41.92.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 17.35, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 122.45 and the total asset turnover is 0.12.