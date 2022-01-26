Verastem Inc. (VSTM) Just Got Our Attention

Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) went up by 8.44% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.93. The company’s stock price has collected 1.21% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ :VSTM) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for VSTM is at 0.74. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Verastem Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $6.33, which is $4.58 above the current price. VSTM currently public float of 143.24M and currently shorts hold a 4.03% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VSTM was 1.70M shares.

VSTM’s Market Performance

VSTM stocks went up by 1.21% for the week, with a monthly drop of -27.71% and a quarterly performance of -35.52%, while its annual performance rate touched -14.80%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.73% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.49% for Verastem Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -10.79% for VSTM stocks with a simple moving average of -43.72% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VSTM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VSTM stocks, with Alliance Global Partners repeating the rating for VSTM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for VSTM in the upcoming period, according to Alliance Global Partners is $6 based on the research report published on July 01st of the previous year 2021.

BTIG Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VSTM reach a price target of $8. The rating they have provided for VSTM stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 24th, 2021.

VSTM Trading at -27.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VSTM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.73%, as shares sank -25.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -43.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VSTM rose by +1.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -35.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.8440. In addition, Verastem Inc. saw -18.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VSTM starting from Gagnon Robert E., who sale 19,612 shares at the price of $2.05 back on Jan 03. After this action, Gagnon Robert E. now owns 559,289 shares of Verastem Inc., valued at $40,205 using the latest closing price.

Stuglik Brian M, the Chief Executive Officer of Verastem Inc., sale 26,033 shares at $2.05 during a trade that took place back on Jan 03, which means that Stuglik Brian M is holding 1,142,666 shares at $53,368 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VSTM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-450.38 for the present operating margin

+83.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for Verastem Inc. stands at -365.77. The total capital return value is set at -66.05, while invested capital returns managed to touch -53.85. Equity return is now at value -74.30, with -56.60 for asset returns.

Based on Verastem Inc. (VSTM), the company’s capital structure generated 19.55 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 16.36. Total debt to assets is 14.60, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 19.07. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 15.95.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 145.58, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.40 and the total asset turnover is 0.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.48.