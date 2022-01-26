Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Service Corporation International (SCI)

Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) went down by -7.03% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $71.71. The company’s stock price has collected -7.14% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Service Corporation International (NYSE :SCI) Right Now?

Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 12.84 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SCI is at 0.76.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

SCI currently public float of 160.58M and currently shorts hold a 1.94% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SCI was 811.03K shares.

SCI’s Market Performance

SCI stocks went down by -7.14% for the week, with a monthly drop of -14.53% and a quarterly performance of -6.72%, while its annual performance rate touched 10.83%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.70% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.38% for Service Corporation International. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -11.26% for SCI stocks with a simple moving average of -2.13% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SCI

BofA/Merrill, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SCI reach a price target of $32. The rating they have provided for SCI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 30th, 2016.

SCI Trading at -11.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SCI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.70%, as shares sank -16.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.85% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SCI fell by -7.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $66.52. In addition, Service Corporation International saw -16.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SCI starting from Nash Elisabeth G., who sale 10,628 shares at the price of $68.63 back on Dec 13. After this action, Nash Elisabeth G. now owns 122,152 shares of Service Corporation International, valued at $729,401 using the latest closing price.

Nash Elisabeth G., the Sr. V.P. Operations Services of Service Corporation International, sale 1,118 shares at $68.77 during a trade that took place back on Dec 08, which means that Nash Elisabeth G. is holding 122,152 shares at $76,882 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SCI

Equity return is now at value 42.70, with 5.30 for asset returns.