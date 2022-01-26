Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Mandiant Inc. (MNDT)?

Mandiant Inc. (NASDAQ:MNDT) went down by -5.14% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $23.75. The company’s stock price has collected -7.42% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Mandiant Inc. (NASDAQ :MNDT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for MNDT is at 0.98. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for Mandiant Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $19.72, which is $5.8 above the current price. MNDT currently public float of 234.90M and currently shorts hold a 6.40% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MNDT was 2.95M shares.

MNDT’s Market Performance

MNDT stocks went down by -7.42% for the week, with a monthly drop of -15.81% and a quarterly performance of -17.99%, while its annual performance rate touched -32.64%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.46% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.18% for Mandiant Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -11.78% for MNDT stocks with a simple moving average of -22.25% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MNDT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MNDT stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for MNDT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for MNDT in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $21 based on the research report published on October 19th of the previous year 2021.

MNDT Trading at -13.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MNDT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.46%, as shares sank -17.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.27% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MNDT fell by -7.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.38. In addition, Mandiant Inc. saw -16.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MNDT starting from Watters John P., who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $16.55 back on Nov 23. After this action, Watters John P. now owns 20,000 shares of Mandiant Inc., valued at $165,461 using the latest closing price.

CODD RONALD E F, the Director of Mandiant Inc., sale 40,000 shares at $18.05 during a trade that took place back on Nov 08, which means that CODD RONALD E F is holding 5,075 shares at $721,964 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MNDT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-13.63 for the present operating margin

+62.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Mandiant Inc. stands at -22.04. The total capital return value is set at -6.49, while invested capital returns managed to touch -10.90. Equity return is now at value -36.00, with -7.60 for asset returns.

Based on Mandiant Inc. (MNDT), the company’s capital structure generated 89.87 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 47.33. Total debt to assets is 31.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 136.87. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.59.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.67, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.79 and the total asset turnover is 0.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.97.