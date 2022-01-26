Is The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) a Keeper?

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) went down by -1.43% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $354.15. The company’s stock price has collected -3.91% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 01/14/22 that Sherwin-Williams Lowers Guidance, Citing Supply Chain and Labor Issues

Is It Worth Investing in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE :SHW) Right Now?

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 40.25 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SHW is at 1.12. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 29 who provided ratings for The Sherwin-Williams Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 17 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $336.86, which is $43.74 above the current price. SHW currently public float of 239.21M and currently shorts hold a 1.09% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SHW was 1.26M shares.

SHW’s Market Performance

SHW stocks went down by -3.91% for the week, with a monthly drop of -13.04% and a quarterly performance of -4.99%, while its annual performance rate touched 21.99%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.34% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.46% for The Sherwin-Williams Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -9.60% for SHW stocks with a simple moving average of -1.76% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SHW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SHW stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for SHW by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for SHW in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $335 based on the research report published on January 18th of the current year 2022.

BMO Capital Markets gave a rating of “Market Perform” to SHW, setting the target price at $376 in the report published on January 04th of the current year.

SHW Trading at -11.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SHW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.34%, as shares sank -14.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.74% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SHW fell by -3.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $322.94. In addition, The Sherwin-Williams Company saw -16.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SHW starting from Young Bryan J, who sale 750 shares at the price of $322.70 back on Nov 09. After this action, Young Bryan J now owns 4,099 shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company, valued at $242,025 using the latest closing price.

Sladek Joseph F, the Pres. & GM, Glob. Supply Chain of The Sherwin-Williams Company, sale 432 shares at $302.32 during a trade that took place back on Sep 13, which means that Sladek Joseph F is holding 369 shares at $130,602 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SHW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+100.00 for the present operating margin

Equity return is now at value 64.40, with 9.60 for asset returns.