Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for F5 Inc. (FFIV)

F5 Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) went down by -12.84% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $249.00. The company’s stock price has collected -1.06% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported 1 hour ago that F5 Stock Sinks on Weak Forecast. Analysts See Supply-Chain Issues as ‘Transitory.’

Is It Worth Investing in F5 Inc. (NASDAQ :FFIV) Right Now?

F5 Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 41.34 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for FFIV is at 1.07. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 19 who provided ratings for F5 Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $247.00, which is $62.19 above the current price. FFIV currently public float of 57.70M and currently shorts hold a 3.43% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FFIV was 489.71K shares.

FFIV’s Market Performance

FFIV stocks went down by -1.06% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.83% and a quarterly performance of 6.17%, while its annual performance rate touched 6.03%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.64% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.80% for F5 Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -18.01% for FFIV stocks with a simple moving average of -6.79% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FFIV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FFIV stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for FFIV by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for FFIV in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $210 based on the research report published on January 26th of the current year 2022.

Evercore ISI, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FFIV reach a price target of $255, previously predicting the price at $275. The rating they have provided for FFIV stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on January 26th, 2022.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Outperform” to FFIV, setting the target price at $270 in the report published on January 26th of the current year.

FFIV Trading at -17.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FFIV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.64%, as shares sank -21.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.95% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FFIV fell by -13.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $232.38. In addition, F5 Inc. saw -9.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FFIV starting from Locoh-Donou Francois, who sale 1,204 shares at the price of $244.74 back on Jan 03. After this action, Locoh-Donou Francois now owns 92,529 shares of F5 Inc., valued at $294,667 using the latest closing price.

WHITE ANA MARIA, the EVP and Chief HR Officer of F5 Inc., sale 169 shares at $244.74 during a trade that took place back on Jan 03, which means that WHITE ANA MARIA is holding 27,664 shares at $41,361 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FFIV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.13 for the present operating margin

+79.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for F5 Inc. stands at +12.72. The total capital return value is set at 14.67, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.14. Equity return is now at value 14.80, with 6.90 for asset returns.

Based on F5 Inc. (FFIV), the company’s capital structure generated 30.31 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.26. Total debt to assets is 14.31, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 27.40. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 21.03.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.26, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.26 and the total asset turnover is 0.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.13.