Here’s Our Rant About Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO)

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) went up by 5.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.75. The company’s stock price has collected 8.69% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE :ARCO) Right Now?

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 58.22 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ARCO is at 1.35. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $7.22, which is $1.1 above the current price. ARCO currently public float of 123.47M and currently shorts hold a 1.54% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ARCO was 1.08M shares.

ARCO’s Market Performance

ARCO stocks went up by 8.69% for the week, with a monthly jump of 10.32% and a quarterly performance of 20.74%, while its annual performance rate touched 14.00%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.01% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.01% for Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.35% for ARCO stocks with a simple moving average of 5.82% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARCO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARCO stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for ARCO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ARCO in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $7 based on the research report published on January 19th of the current year 2022.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to ARCO, setting the target price at $8.50 in the report published on July 02nd of the previous year.

ARCO Trading at 9.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.01%, as shares surge +10.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.09% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARCO rose by +8.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.66. In addition, Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. saw 0.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ARCO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.06 for the present operating margin

+5.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. stands at -7.53. The total capital return value is set at -3.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch -8.23. Equity return is now at value 12.20, with 1.00 for asset returns.

Based on Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO), the company’s capital structure generated 802.86 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 88.92. Total debt to assets is 69.14, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 772.51. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 85.56.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.04, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.65. The receivables turnover for the company is 16.38 and the total asset turnover is 0.82. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.83.