ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) went down by -5.65% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $895.93. The company’s stock price has collected -9.32% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 01/19/22 that ASML Stock Jumps on Chip Supplier’s Earnings Beat

Is It Worth Investing in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ :ASML) Right Now?

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 39.93 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ASML is at 1.12. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 24 analysts out of 33 who provided ratings for ASML Holding N.V. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $942.50, which is $221.71 above the current price. Today, the average trading volume of ASML was 960.49K shares.

ASML’s Market Performance

ASML stocks went down by -9.32% for the week, with a monthly drop of -19.07% and a quarterly performance of -17.74%, while its annual performance rate touched 18.14%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.58% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.32% for ASML Holding N.V.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -13.71% for ASML stocks with a simple moving average of -13.47% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ASML

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ASML reach a price target of $902. The rating they have provided for ASML stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on December 20th, 2021.

ASML Trading at -17.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASML to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.58%, as shares sank -20.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.18% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASML fell by -9.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $743.45. In addition, ASML Holding N.V. saw -18.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ASML

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+52.71 for the present operating margin

+52.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for ASML Holding N.V. stands at +31.61. Equity return is now at value 49.70, with 20.90 for asset returns.