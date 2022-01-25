We Analyzed the Future Direction of Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC), Here is What We Found

Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) went down by -0.48% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $22.35. The company’s stock price has collected -2.52% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/12/22 that Ares Capital Corporation Prices Public Offering

Is It Worth Investing in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ :ARCC) Right Now?

Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 5.83 x from its present earnings ratio.

Today, the average trading volume of ARCC was 2.87M shares.

ARCC’s Market Performance

ARCC stocks went down by -2.52% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.30% and a quarterly performance of -1.69%, while its annual performance rate touched 20.25%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.63% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.99% for Ares Capital Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.28% for ARCC stocks with a simple moving average of 3.61% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARCC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARCC stocks, with Janney repeating the rating for ARCC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ARCC in the upcoming period, according to Janney is $22 based on the research report published on December 03rd of the previous year 2021.

Barclays gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to ARCC, setting the target price at $17 in the report published on December 10th of the previous year.

ARCC Trading at 0.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARCC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.63%, as shares surge +1.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.57% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARCC fell by -2.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.18. In addition, Ares Capital Corporation saw -1.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ARCC starting from ROLL PENELOPE F, who sale 25,805 shares at the price of $19.96 back on Dec 14. After this action, ROLL PENELOPE F now owns 27,000 shares of Ares Capital Corporation, valued at $515,068 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ARCC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+61.05 for the present operating margin

+73.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ares Capital Corporation stands at +35.91. The total capital return value is set at 5.43, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.20.

Based on Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC), the company’s capital structure generated 119.15 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 54.37. Total debt to assets is 52.79, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 118.92. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 54.27.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.02, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.56. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.62 and the total asset turnover is 0.09.