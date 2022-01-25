The Chart for Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Genius Brands International Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS) went down by -4.28% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.12. The company’s stock price has collected -22.38% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/21/22 that Genius Brands’ “Stan Lee’s Superhero Kindergarten,” Starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, to Launch on Alibaba’s Youku Streaming Service and Apps Across China

Is It Worth Investing in Genius Brands International Inc. (NASDAQ :GNUS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for GNUS is at 1.77. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Genius Brands International Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $5.00, which is $4.15 above the current price. GNUS currently public float of 285.15M and currently shorts hold a 20.16% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GNUS was 11.79M shares.

GNUS’s Market Performance

GNUS stocks went down by -22.38% for the week, with a monthly drop of -25.78% and a quarterly performance of -36.86%, while its annual performance rate touched -52.47%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.63% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.47% for Genius Brands International Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -20.39% for GNUS stocks with a simple moving average of -43.40% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GNUS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GNUS stocks, with Dawson James repeating the rating for GNUS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GNUS in the upcoming period, according to Dawson James is $5 based on the research report published on December 15th of the previous year 2021.

GNUS Trading at -27.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GNUS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.63%, as shares sank -29.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -37.04% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GNUS fell by -22.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -52.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0453. In addition, Genius Brands International Inc. saw -19.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GNUS starting from Chizick Harold, who sale 419,335 shares at the price of $1.16 back on Dec 21. After this action, Chizick Harold now owns 838,671 shares of Genius Brands International Inc., valued at $487,687 using the latest closing price.

KLEIN MICHAEL G, the Director of Genius Brands International Inc., sale 400 shares at $0.66 during a trade that took place back on Jan 29, which means that KLEIN MICHAEL G is holding 44,600 shares at $264 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GNUS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-720.44 for the present operating margin

-0.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for Genius Brands International Inc. stands at -16182.48. The total capital return value is set at -25.26, while invested capital returns managed to touch -581.72. Equity return is now at value -106.60, with -92.10 for asset returns.

Based on Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS), the company’s capital structure generated 3.07 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.98. Total debt to assets is 2.73, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.64. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.57.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 25.68, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.85 and the total asset turnover is 0.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 15.12.