Sweetgreen Inc. (SG) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Sweetgreen Inc. (NYSE:SG) went up by 23.34% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $56.20. The company's stock price has collected 15.53% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Sweetgreen Inc. (NYSE :SG) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Sweetgreen Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

SG currently public float of 72.93M and currently shorts hold a 8.03% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SG was 1.39M shares.

SG’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week stands at 18.01% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.03% for Sweetgreen Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.52% for SG stocks with a simple moving average of -4.25% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SG

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SG reach a price target of $40. The rating they have provided for SG stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on December 13th, 2021.

Oppenheimer gave a rating of “Outperform” to SG, setting the target price at $41 in the report published on December 13th of the previous year.

SG Trading at -4.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.01%, as shares sank -3.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SG rose by +15.53%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.37. In addition, Sweetgreen Inc. saw -5.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-61.05 for the present operating margin

-16.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sweetgreen Inc. stands at -64.01. The total capital return value is set at -50.76, while invested capital returns managed to touch -53.22.

The receivables turnover for the company is 38.08 and the total asset turnover is 0.68. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.19.