Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (SBH)

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SBH) went up by 10.83% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $25.66. The company’s stock price has collected 3.86% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/04/22 that OPI Partners with Xbox to Announce Gaming-Inspired Spring 2022 Collection

Is It Worth Investing in Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (NYSE :SBH) Right Now?

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SBH) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 8.98 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SBH is at 1.45.

The average price from analysts is $23.60, which is $4.77 above the current price. SBH currently public float of 111.75M and currently shorts hold a 8.38% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SBH was 1.12M shares.

SBH’s Market Performance

SBH stocks went up by 3.86% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.11% and a quarterly performance of 17.54%, while its annual performance rate touched 25.95%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.77% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.17% for Sally Beauty Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.76% for SBH stocks with a simple moving average of -2.65% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SBH

Oppenheimer, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SBH reach a price target of $24. The rating they have provided for SBH stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on June 22nd, 2021.

Cowen gave a rating of “Outperform” to SBH, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on June 22nd of the previous year.

SBH Trading at -2.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SBH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.77%, as shares surge +1.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.80% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SBH rose by +3.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.34. In addition, Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. saw 2.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SBH starting from Mulder Susan R, who sale 2,901 shares at the price of $21.00 back on Dec 09. After this action, Mulder Susan R now owns 0 shares of Sally Beauty Holdings Inc., valued at $60,921 using the latest closing price.

Mulder Susan R, the Director of Sally Beauty Holdings Inc., sale 2,500 shares at $21.00 during a trade that took place back on Dec 07, which means that Mulder Susan R is holding 2,901 shares at $52,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SBH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.92 for the present operating margin

+47.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. stands at +6.19. The total capital return value is set at 18.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.22. Equity return is now at value 130.20, with 8.30 for asset returns.

Based on Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (SBH), the company’s capital structure generated 692.13 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 87.38. Total debt to assets is 68.25, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 636.41. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 80.34.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.89, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.56. The receivables turnover for the company is 63.00 and the total asset turnover is 1.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.08.