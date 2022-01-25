Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Rent the Runway Inc. (RENT)

Rent the Runway Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT) went up by 13.11% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $24.77. The company’s stock price has collected -1.47% of loss in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 12/24/21 that The IPO bubble bursts as the era of easy money ends

Is It Worth Investing in Rent the Runway Inc. (NASDAQ :RENT) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Rent the Runway Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $21.89, which is $16.54 above the current price. RENT currently public float of 57.12M and currently shorts hold a 10.91% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RENT was 1.24M shares.

RENT’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.42% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.34% for Rent the Runway Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -23.12% for RENT stocks with a simple moving average of -54.25% for the last 200 days.

RENT Trading at -49.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RENT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -78.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.42%, as shares sank -39.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -68.70% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RENT fell by -1.47%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.79. In addition, Rent the Runway Inc. saw -34.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RENT starting from KAPLAN BETH J, who purchase 10,500 shares at the price of $9.40 back on Dec 15. After this action, KAPLAN BETH J now owns 528,062 shares of Rent the Runway Inc., valued at $98,705 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RENT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-69.08 for the present operating margin

-14.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rent the Runway Inc. stands at -108.63. The total capital return value is set at -43.20, while invested capital returns managed to touch -69.69.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.55.