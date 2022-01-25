Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Radius Health Inc. (RDUS)

Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) went up by 8.81% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $26.16. The company’s stock price has collected 10.00% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/13/22 that Radius Health Completes Business Adjustment

Is It Worth Investing in Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ :RDUS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for RDUS is at 1.06. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Radius Health Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

RDUS currently public float of 46.83M and currently shorts hold a 16.59% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RDUS was 1.25M shares.

RDUS’s Market Performance

RDUS stocks went up by 10.00% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.57% and a quarterly performance of -64.98%, while its annual performance rate touched -66.90%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.66% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.23% for Radius Health Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.19% for RDUS stocks with a simple moving average of -54.63% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RDUS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RDUS stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for RDUS by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for RDUS in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $7 based on the research report published on December 10th of the previous year 2021.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RDUS reach a price target of $12, previously predicting the price at $33. The rating they have provided for RDUS stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 10th, 2021.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Underperform” to RDUS, setting the target price at $16 in the report published on December 03rd of the previous year.

RDUS Trading at -34.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RDUS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.66%, as shares sank -1.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -61.76% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RDUS rose by +10.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -63.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.62. In addition, Radius Health Inc. saw 1.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RDUS starting from BIOTECH TARGET N V, who purchase 300,000 shares at the price of $6.31 back on Jan 06. After this action, BIOTECH TARGET N V now owns 8,255,714 shares of Radius Health Inc., valued at $1,894,410 using the latest closing price.

BIOTECH TARGET N V, the 10% Owner of Radius Health Inc., purchase 250,000 shares at $6.30 during a trade that took place back on Jan 05, which means that BIOTECH TARGET N V is holding 7,955,714 shares at $1,574,650 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RDUS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-34.54 for the present operating margin

+92.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for Radius Health Inc. stands at -45.76. The total capital return value is set at -58.67, while invested capital returns managed to touch -79.05. Equity return is now at value 37.60, with -39.20 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.91, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.95 and the total asset turnover is 1.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.47.