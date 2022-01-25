MoneyGram International Inc. (MGI): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

MoneyGram International Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) went up by 0.65% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.36. The company’s stock price has collected 17.79% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/19/22 that Q4 Inc. Announces Appointment of Julie Silcock, Investment Banking Veteran, to Board of Directors

Is It Worth Investing in MoneyGram International Inc. (NASDAQ :MGI) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for MGI is at 1.37. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for MoneyGram International Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $8.75, which is $0.23 above the current price. MGI currently public float of 84.60M and currently shorts hold a 6.41% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MGI was 3.10M shares.

MGI’s Market Performance

MGI stocks went up by 17.79% for the week, with a monthly jump of 17.34% and a quarterly performance of 38.36%, while its annual performance rate touched 45.07%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.54% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.60% for MoneyGram International Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 17.32% for MGI stocks with a simple moving average of 12.39% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MGI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MGI stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for MGI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for MGI in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $10 based on the research report published on May 10th of the previous year 2021.

Northland Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MGI reach a price target of $9.50. The rating they have provided for MGI stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on January 11th, 2021.

Evercore ISI gave a rating of “In-line” to MGI, setting the target price at $3 in the report published on August 03rd of the previous year.

MGI Trading at 28.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MGI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.54%, as shares surge +24.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +68.30% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MGI rose by +17.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +45.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.04. In addition, MoneyGram International Inc. saw 17.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MGI starting from Angelilli Lawrence, who purchase 4,200 shares at the price of $6.40 back on Nov 16. After this action, Angelilli Lawrence now owns 614,979 shares of MoneyGram International Inc., valued at $26,880 using the latest closing price.

Vaughan Peggy, the Director of MoneyGram International Inc., purchase 44,977 shares at $6.69 during a trade that took place back on Nov 15, which means that Vaughan Peggy is holding 271,472 shares at $300,896 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MGI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.42 for the present operating margin

+41.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for MoneyGram International Inc. stands at -0.65. The total capital return value is set at 11.62, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.35. Equity return is now at value 16.40, with -0.80 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.21, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.80. The receivables turnover for the company is 120.51 and the total asset turnover is 0.27.