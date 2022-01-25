Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Kura Oncology Inc. (KURA)

Kura Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) went up by 9.51% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $35.95. The company’s stock price has collected -5.43% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/20/22 that Kura Oncology Receives FDA Authorization to Proceed with Phase 1b Study of KO-539 in Acute Myeloid Leukemia

Is It Worth Investing in Kura Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ :KURA) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for KURA is at 1.59. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Kura Oncology Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $37.57, which is $24.67 above the current price. KURA currently public float of 62.75M and currently shorts hold a 5.12% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of KURA was 725.78K shares.

KURA’s Market Performance

KURA stocks went down by -5.43% for the week, with a monthly drop of -17.04% and a quarterly performance of -26.54%, while its annual performance rate touched -62.64%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.89% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.69% for Kura Oncology Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.67% for KURA stocks with a simple moving average of -32.91% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KURA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KURA stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for KURA by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for KURA in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $42 based on the research report published on May 05th of the previous year 2021.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KURA reach a price target of $42. The rating they have provided for KURA stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on April 26th, 2021.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Buy” to KURA, setting the target price at $45 in the report published on December 07th of the previous year.

KURA Trading at -9.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KURA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.89%, as shares sank -19.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -27.85% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KURA fell by -5.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -54.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.52. In addition, Kura Oncology Inc. saw -7.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KURA starting from FORD KATHLEEN, who sale 6,250 shares at the price of $29.43 back on Mar 15. After this action, FORD KATHLEEN now owns 0 shares of Kura Oncology Inc., valued at $183,951 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KURA

The total capital return value is set at -21.56, while invested capital returns managed to touch -21.17. Equity return is now at value -21.60, with -20.50 for asset returns.

Based on Kura Oncology Inc. (KURA), the company’s capital structure generated 2.45 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.39. Total debt to assets is 2.31, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.62. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.58.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 24.49.