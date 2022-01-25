Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) went down by -2.95% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $54.13. The company’s stock price has collected -5.10% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/11/22 that Canadian Natural Resources Limited Announces 2022 Budget

Is It Worth Investing in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE :CNQ) Right Now?

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 12.44 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CNQ is at 1.62.

CNQ currently public float of 1.15B and currently shorts hold a 1.13% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CNQ was 3.20M shares.

CNQ’s Market Performance

CNQ stocks went down by -5.10% for the week, with a monthly jump of 21.94% and a quarterly performance of 15.35%, while its annual performance rate touched 101.27%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.55% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.91% for Canadian Natural Resources Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.08% for CNQ stocks with a simple moving average of 32.54% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CNQ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CNQ stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for CNQ by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CNQ in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $54 based on the research report published on January 10th of the current year 2022.

CNQ Trading at 14.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CNQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.55%, as shares surge +21.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.17% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CNQ fell by -5.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +59.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $46.90. In addition, Canadian Natural Resources Limited saw 16.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CNQ

Equity return is now at value 17.40, with 7.80 for asset returns.