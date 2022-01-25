Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Histogen Inc. (HSTO)?

Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO) went down by -6.87% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.98. The company’s stock price has collected -9.50% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/21/21 that Histogen Announces Closing of $3.5 Million Private Placement

Is It Worth Investing in Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ :HSTO) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for HSTO is at 0.84.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

HSTO currently public float of 37.23M and currently shorts hold a 1.36% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HSTO was 699.40K shares.

HSTO’s Market Performance

HSTO stocks went down by -9.50% for the week, with a monthly drop of -34.60% and a quarterly performance of -65.71%, while its annual performance rate touched -81.54%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.02% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.87% for Histogen Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -21.66% for HSTO stocks with a simple moving average of -68.83% for the last 200 days.

HSTO Trading at -41.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HSTO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.02%, as shares sank -34.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -62.48% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HSTO fell by -9.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -79.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2999. In addition, Histogen Inc. saw -27.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HSTO starting from Pascoe Richard W, who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $1.14 back on Mar 30. After this action, Pascoe Richard W now owns 30,000 shares of Histogen Inc., valued at $22,800 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HSTO

Equity return is now at value -80.00, with -60.00 for asset returns.