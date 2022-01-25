Is Synchrony Financial (SYF) a Keeper?

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) went up by 1.15% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $52.49. The company’s stock price has collected -7.68% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/17/22 that SYNCHRONY PARTNERS WITH PAWLICY ADVISOR TO OFFER FIRST-OF-ITS-KIND PET HEALTHCARE FINANCING OPTION

Is It Worth Investing in Synchrony Financial (NYSE :SYF) Right Now?

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 6.34 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SYF is at 1.62. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 16 analysts out of 22 who provided ratings for Synchrony Financial declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

SYF currently public float of 544.83M and currently shorts hold a 2.72% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SYF was 5.19M shares.

SYF’s Market Performance

SYF stocks went down by -7.68% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.22% and a quarterly performance of -8.66%, while its annual performance rate touched 22.66%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.14% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.71% for Synchrony Financial. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.63% for SYF stocks with a simple moving average of -5.53% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SYF

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SYF reach a price target of $52. The rating they have provided for SYF stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on November 29th, 2021.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to SYF, setting the target price at $59 in the report published on October 29th of the previous year.

SYF Trading at -5.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SYF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.14%, as shares sank -2.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.21% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SYF fell by -7.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $47.05. In addition, Synchrony Financial saw -3.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SYF starting from QUINDLEN THOMAS M, who sale 44,731 shares at the price of $49.09 back on Sep 01. After this action, QUINDLEN THOMAS M now owns 130,560 shares of Synchrony Financial, valued at $2,195,845 using the latest closing price.

MOTHNER JONATHAN S, the See remarks of Synchrony Financial, sale 31,401 shares at $49.09 during a trade that took place back on Sep 01, which means that MOTHNER JONATHAN S is holding 117,733 shares at $1,541,475 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SYF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.14 for the present operating margin

+88.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for Synchrony Financial stands at +10.80. The total capital return value is set at 7.74, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.09. Equity return is now at value 32.00, with 4.40 for asset returns.

Based on Synchrony Financial (SYF), the company’s capital structure generated 124.20 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 55.40. Total debt to assets is 16.44, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 91.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.45.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.53, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.62.