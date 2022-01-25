Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Solid Power Inc. (SLDP)

Solid Power Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP) went down by -8.40% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.85. The company’s stock price has collected -15.90% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/18/22 that Solid Power Appoints Former Senior NASA Executive Lesa Roe to Board of Directors

Is It Worth Investing in Solid Power Inc. (NASDAQ :SLDP) Right Now?

Today, the average trading volume of SLDP was 2.94M shares.

SLDP’s Market Performance

SLDP stocks went down by -15.90% for the week, with a monthly drop of -31.37% and a quarterly performance of -31.90%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.75% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.58% for Solid Power Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -18.26% for SLDP stocks with a simple moving average of -32.25% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SLDP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SLDP stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for SLDP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SLDP in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $13 based on the research report published on January 10th of the current year 2022.

SLDP Trading at -32.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SLDP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.75%, as shares sank -34.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -36.66% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SLDP fell by -15.90%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.36. In addition, Solid Power Inc. saw -20.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.