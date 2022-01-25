Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Reliance Global Group Inc. (RELI)

Reliance Global Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RELI) went down by -11.48% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $42.85. The company’s stock price has collected -33.71% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/11/22 that Thinking about buying stock in TDH Holdings, Zynga, Tilray, Lloyds Banking, or Reliance Global?

Is It Worth Investing in Reliance Global Group Inc. (NASDAQ :RELI) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for RELI is at -0.58. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Reliance Global Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $18.09. RELI currently public float of 10.83M and currently shorts hold a 15.92% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RELI was 6.17M shares.

RELI’s Market Performance

RELI stocks went down by -33.71% for the week, with a monthly jump of 22.73% and a quarterly performance of 151.69%, while its annual performance rate touched -1.00%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 20.55% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 26.53% for Reliance Global Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -17.44% for RELI stocks with a simple moving average of 72.41% for the last 200 days.

RELI Trading at 35.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RELI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 26.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 20.55%, as shares surge +37.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +148.54% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RELI fell by -33.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +45.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.28. In addition, Reliance Global Group Inc. saw -7.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RELI starting from Beyman Ezra, who purchase 1,273 shares at the price of $2.74 back on Oct 05. After this action, Beyman Ezra now owns 4,815,768 shares of Reliance Global Group Inc., valued at $3,488 using the latest closing price.

Reliance Global Holdings LLC, the CEO of Reliance Global Group Inc., purchase 3,101 shares at $2.58 during a trade that took place back on Oct 04, which means that Reliance Global Holdings LLC is holding 5,104,713 shares at $8,001 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RELI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-49.61 for the present operating margin

+60.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for Reliance Global Group Inc. stands at -50.81. The total capital return value is set at -25.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch -41.37. Equity return is now at value -28.10, with -11.60 for asset returns.

Based on Reliance Global Group Inc. (RELI), the company’s capital structure generated 12,213.10 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 99.19. Total debt to assets is 77.95, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 10,304.08. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 58.87.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.64, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 39.83 and the total asset turnover is 0.42.