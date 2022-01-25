Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Pure Storage Inc. (PSTG)

Pure Storage Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) went up by 6.75% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $35.09. The company’s stock price has collected -4.31% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 10 hours ago that Pure Storage Partners with Meta on AI Research SuperCluster (RSC)

Is It Worth Investing in Pure Storage Inc. (NYSE :PSTG) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for PSTG is at 1.43. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 17 analysts out of 20 who provided ratings for Pure Storage Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $36.33, which is $9.71 above the current price. PSTG currently public float of 277.28M and currently shorts hold a 5.86% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PSTG was 3.71M shares.

PSTG’s Market Performance

PSTG stocks went down by -4.31% for the week, with a monthly drop of -19.90% and a quarterly performance of -0.11%, while its annual performance rate touched 13.60%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.43% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.38% for Pure Storage Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -12.37% for PSTG stocks with a simple moving average of 9.93% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PSTG

Telsey Advisory Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PSTG reach a price target of $36, previously predicting the price at $30. The rating they have provided for PSTG stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on November 24th, 2021.

Stifel gave a rating of “Buy” to PSTG, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on May 21st of the previous year.

PSTG Trading at -13.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PSTG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.43%, as shares sank -20.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.88% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PSTG fell by -4.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.78. In addition, Pure Storage Inc. saw -18.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PSTG starting from Krysler P. Kevan, who sale 26,444 shares at the price of $32.80 back on Dec 09. After this action, Krysler P. Kevan now owns 464,763 shares of Pure Storage Inc., valued at $867,268 using the latest closing price.

Tomb Gregory, the Director of Pure Storage Inc., sale 29,311 shares at $31.45 during a trade that took place back on Dec 02, which means that Tomb Gregory is holding 32,090 shares at $921,702 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PSTG

Equity return is now at value -29.20, with -7.50 for asset returns.