Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Nevro Corp. (NVRO)

Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) went down by -16.72% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $184.31. The company’s stock price has collected -22.33% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 6 hours ago that Nevro to Report Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in Nevro Corp. (NYSE :NVRO) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for NVRO is at 0.95. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for Nevro Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 11 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $107.08, which is $37.5 above the current price. NVRO currently public float of 34.02M and currently shorts hold a 7.12% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NVRO was 583.60K shares.

NVRO’s Market Performance

NVRO stocks went down by -22.33% for the week, with a monthly drop of -17.04% and a quarterly performance of -41.05%, while its annual performance rate touched -59.45%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.13% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.34% for Nevro Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -16.91% for NVRO stocks with a simple moving average of -43.09% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NVRO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NVRO stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for NVRO by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for NVRO in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $100 based on the research report published on January 07th of the current year 2022.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NVRO reach a price target of $116. The rating they have provided for NVRO stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on December 06th, 2021.

Truist gave a rating of “Hold” to NVRO, setting the target price at $105 in the report published on November 09th of the previous year.

NVRO Trading at -18.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NVRO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.13%, as shares sank -16.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.50% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NVRO fell by -22.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -51.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $85.32. In addition, Nevro Corp. saw -11.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NVRO starting from OBOYLE KEVIN C, who purchase 2,400 shares at the price of $83.78 back on Dec 14. After this action, OBOYLE KEVIN C now owns 13,318 shares of Nevro Corp., valued at $201,070 using the latest closing price.

WEATHERMAN ELIZABETH H, the Director of Nevro Corp., purchase 20,000 shares at $85.33 during a trade that took place back on Nov 22, which means that WEATHERMAN ELIZABETH H is holding 38,328 shares at $1,706,548 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NVRO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-17.36 for the present operating margin

+69.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nevro Corp. stands at -22.94. The total capital return value is set at -11.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch -17.60. Equity return is now at value -30.30, with -15.80 for asset returns.

Based on Nevro Corp. (NVRO), the company’s capital structure generated 85.24 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 46.02. Total debt to assets is 41.94, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 40.79. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 22.02.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.96, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.51 and the total asset turnover is 0.58. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.15.