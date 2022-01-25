Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (DDL) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL) went up by 4.32% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $46.00. The company’s stock price has collected -43.68% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/20/21 that Dingdong Announces US$30.0 Million Share Repurchase Program

Is It Worth Investing in Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE :DDL) Right Now?

DDL currently public float of 84.91M and currently shorts hold a 0.73% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DDL was 207.47K shares.

DDL’s Market Performance

DDL stocks went down by -43.68% for the week, with a monthly drop of -63.46% and a quarterly performance of -80.95%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 19.16% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 15.19% for Dingdong (Cayman) Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -54.88% for DDL stocks with a simple moving average of -76.30% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DDL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DDL stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for DDL by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for DDL in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $21 based on the research report published on November 19th of the previous year 2021.

DDL Trading at -68.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DDL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 19.16%, as shares sank -62.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -82.87% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DDL fell by -35.75%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.81. In addition, Dingdong (Cayman) Limited saw -69.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.