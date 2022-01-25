Buy or Sell Caleres Inc. (CAL) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Caleres Inc. (NYSE:CAL) went up by 10.36% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $29.36. The company’s stock price has collected 4.88% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/10/22 that Caleres Raises Fiscal Year 2021 Earnings Per Share Guidance

Is It Worth Investing in Caleres Inc. (NYSE :CAL) Right Now?

Caleres Inc. (NYSE:CAL) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 46.96 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CAL is at 2.43.

CAL currently public float of 36.68M and currently shorts hold a 6.07% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CAL was 517.51K shares.

CAL’s Market Performance

CAL stocks went up by 4.88% for the week, with a monthly jump of 11.07% and a quarterly performance of 5.06%, while its annual performance rate touched 42.49%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.66% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.01% for Caleres Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.41% for CAL stocks with a simple moving average of -0.20% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CAL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CAL stocks, with CL King repeating the rating for CAL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CAL in the upcoming period, according to CL King is $29 based on the research report published on June 01st of the previous year 2021.

Susquehanna gave a rating of “Negative” to CAL, setting the target price at $7 in the report published on June 08th of the previous year.

CAL Trading at 2.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CAL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.66%, as shares surge +11.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.94% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CAL rose by +4.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.94. In addition, Caleres Inc. saw 7.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CAL starting from Hasty Todd E, who purchase 3,300 shares at the price of $22.69 back on Jan 14. After this action, Hasty Todd E now owns 23,640 shares of Caleres Inc., valued at $74,877 using the latest closing price.

SULLIVAN DIANE M, the CEO & Chair. of Board of Caleres Inc., sale 19,400 shares at $28.52 during a trade that took place back on Nov 18, which means that SULLIVAN DIANE M is holding 480,701 shares at $553,369 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CAL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.10 for the present operating margin

+37.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for Caleres Inc. stands at -20.74. The total capital return value is set at -1.43, while invested capital returns managed to touch -36.72. Equity return is now at value 44.60, with 5.70 for asset returns.

Based on Caleres Inc. (CAL), the company’s capital structure generated 579.28 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 85.28. Total debt to assets is 62.13, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 358.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 52.77.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.72, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.71. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.86 and the total asset turnover is 0.98. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.86.