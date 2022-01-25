American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) Upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE:AEO) went up by 9.19% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $38.99. The company’s stock price has collected -2.40% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/11/22 that American Eagle Outfitters Raises 2023 Financial Targets, Taking Operating Income to $800 Million Reflecting Outstanding Execution On Real Power. Real Growth. Plan; 2021 Operating Income On-Track to $600 Million Following Strong Holiday Demand

Is It Worth Investing in American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE :AEO) Right Now?

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE:AEO) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 12.83 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AEO is at 1.41.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

AEO currently public float of 157.13M and currently shorts hold a 19.07% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AEO was 4.97M shares.

AEO’s Market Performance

AEO stocks went down by -2.40% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.61% and a quarterly performance of -4.96%, while its annual performance rate touched -2.73%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.28% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.30% for American Eagle Outfitters Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.32% for AEO stocks with a simple moving average of -23.06% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AEO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AEO stocks, with Cowen repeating the rating for AEO by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for AEO in the upcoming period, according to Cowen is $40 based on the research report published on January 12th of the current year 2022.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AEO reach a price target of $42. The rating they have provided for AEO stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 30th, 2021.

AEO Trading at -7.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AEO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.28%, as shares sank -0.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.74% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AEO fell by -2.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.97. In addition, American Eagle Outfitters Inc. saw -8.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AEO starting from Rempell Michael R, who sale 64,011 shares at the price of $25.43 back on Jan 03. After this action, Rempell Michael R now owns 151,247 shares of American Eagle Outfitters Inc., valued at $1,627,800 using the latest closing price.

Foyle Jennifer M., the Global Brand President-aerie of American Eagle Outfitters Inc., sale 30,305 shares at $28.01 during a trade that took place back on Dec 07, which means that Foyle Jennifer M. is holding 89,004 shares at $848,904 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AEO

Equity return is now at value 30.20, with 10.60 for asset returns.