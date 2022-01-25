A Lesson to Learn: Sierra Oncology Inc. (SRRA)

Sierra Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) went up by 43.17% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $24.00. The company’s stock price has collected -26.21% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 2 hours ago that Thinking about buying stock in Sierra Oncology, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, SmileDirectClub, Ericsson, or Amarin Corp?

Is It Worth Investing in Sierra Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ :SRRA) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SRRA is at 0.84. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Sierra Oncology Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $37.60, which is $15.4 above the current price. SRRA currently public float of 5.44M and currently shorts hold a 5.12% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SRRA was 63.10K shares.

SRRA’s Market Performance

SRRA stocks went down by -26.21% for the week, with a monthly drop of -29.82% and a quarterly performance of -22.84%, while its annual performance rate touched -1.96%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.10% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.84% for Sierra Oncology Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.56% for SRRA stocks with a simple moving average of 10.17% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SRRA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SRRA stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for SRRA by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for SRRA in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $33 based on the research report published on September 27th of the previous year 2021.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SRRA reach a price target of $29. The rating they have provided for SRRA stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 11th, 2020.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Buy” to SRRA, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on July 30th of the previous year.

SRRA Trading at 1.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SRRA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.10%, as shares surge +3.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.52% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SRRA rose by +18.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +35.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.69. In addition, Sierra Oncology Inc. saw -28.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SRRA starting from Collard Craig A, who purchase 7,899 shares at the price of $23.09 back on Nov 24. After this action, Collard Craig A now owns 13,500 shares of Sierra Oncology Inc., valued at $182,348 using the latest closing price.

Collard Craig A, the Director of Sierra Oncology Inc., purchase 5,601 shares at $22.95 during a trade that took place back on Nov 23, which means that Collard Craig A is holding 5,601 shares at $128,515 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SRRA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-21647.00 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Sierra Oncology Inc. stands at -26967.33. The total capital return value is set at -70.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch -87.53. Equity return is now at value -92.10, with -83.70 for asset returns.

Based on Sierra Oncology Inc. (SRRA), the company’s capital structure generated 0.39 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.39. Total debt to assets is 0.35, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.18. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.18.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 541.12, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.18 and the total asset turnover is 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.38.