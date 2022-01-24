We Analyzed the Future Direction of Dogness (International) Corporation (DOGZ), Here is What We Found

Dogness (International) Corporation (NASDAQ:DOGZ) went up by 2.42% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.98. The company’s stock price has collected 25.33% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/05/22 that Top Pet Goods Retailer to Expand Availability of Dogness Smart Pet Products in Stores and Online

Is It Worth Investing in Dogness (International) Corporation (NASDAQ :DOGZ) Right Now?

Dogness (International) Corporation (NASDAQ:DOGZ) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 69.27 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for DOGZ is at 0.20.

DOGZ currently public float of 19.02M and currently shorts hold a 2.77% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DOGZ was 2.37M shares.

DOGZ’s Market Performance

DOGZ stocks went up by 25.33% for the week, with a monthly drop of -40.38% and a quarterly performance of 1.60%, while its annual performance rate touched 84.06%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.74% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 22.11% for Dogness (International) Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -32.75% for DOGZ stocks with a simple moving average of 26.62% for the last 200 days.

DOGZ Trading at -26.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DOGZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 22.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.74%, as shares sank -46.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.07% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DOGZ rose by +25.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +85.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.50. In addition, Dogness (International) Corporation saw -54.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DOGZ

Equity return is now at value 2.60, with 2.00 for asset returns.