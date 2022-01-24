The Chart for Biomea Fusion Inc. (BMEA) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Biomea Fusion Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA) went down by -1.83% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $22.22. The company’s stock price has collected -14.25% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/11/22 that Biomea Fusion Announces Participation at the H.C. Wainwright 2022 BioConnect Conference

Is It Worth Investing in Biomea Fusion Inc. (NASDAQ :BMEA) Right Now?

BMEA currently public float of 19.27M and currently shorts hold a 8.47% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BMEA was 186.50K shares.

BMEA’s Market Performance

BMEA stocks went down by -14.25% for the week, with a monthly drop of -9.55% and a quarterly performance of -36.04%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 15.22% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.09% for Biomea Fusion Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -10.79% for BMEA stocks with a simple moving average of -46.42% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BMEA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BMEA stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for BMEA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BMEA in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $13 based on the research report published on January 12th of the current year 2022.

Oppenheimer, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BMEA reach a price target of $22. The rating they have provided for BMEA stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on December 17th, 2021.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Overweight” to BMEA, setting the target price at $27 in the report published on May 11th of the previous year.

BMEA Trading at -24.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BMEA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.22%, as shares sank -6.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -36.32% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BMEA fell by -14.25%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.81. In addition, Biomea Fusion Inc. saw -4.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BMEA starting from Valle Franco, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $8.68 back on Jan 14. After this action, Valle Franco now owns 10,000 shares of Biomea Fusion Inc., valued at $86,767 using the latest closing price.

A2A Pharmaceuticals, Inc., the 10% Owner of Biomea Fusion Inc., purchase 34,658 shares at $10.96 during a trade that took place back on Sep 17, which means that A2A Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is holding 4,400,000 shares at $379,852 based on the most recent closing price.