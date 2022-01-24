Sunrun Inc. (RUN) Just Got Our Attention

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) went down by -9.88% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $89.51. The company’s stock price has collected -20.91% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/20/22 that Duke Energy launches ‘Bring Your Own Battery’ study to test potential improvement of energy resiliency in Florida

Is It Worth Investing in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ :RUN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for RUN is at 2.09. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 15 analysts out of 22 who provided ratings for Sunrun Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $66.01, which is $40.27 above the current price. RUN currently public float of 198.28M and currently shorts hold a 17.58% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RUN was 5.34M shares.

RUN’s Market Performance

RUN stocks went down by -20.91% for the week, with a monthly drop of -25.57% and a quarterly performance of -51.08%, while its annual performance rate touched -70.01%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.66% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.70% for Sunrun Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -20.30% for RUN stocks with a simple moving average of -44.15% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RUN

BMO Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RUN reach a price target of $65. The rating they have provided for RUN stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on October 01st, 2021.

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to RUN, setting the target price at $75 in the report published on September 10th of the previous year.

RUN Trading at -36.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RUN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.66%, as shares sank -25.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -53.72% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RUN fell by -20.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -51.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.06. In addition, Sunrun Inc. saw -24.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RUN starting from Powell Mary, who sale 1,369 shares at the price of $33.78 back on Jan 04. After this action, Powell Mary now owns 96,911 shares of Sunrun Inc., valued at $46,242 using the latest closing price.

Dawson Christopher, the Chief Operating Officer of Sunrun Inc., sale 1,396 shares at $34.39 during a trade that took place back on Dec 22, which means that Dawson Christopher is holding 115,504 shares at $48,008 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RUN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-42.70 for the present operating margin

+17.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sunrun Inc. stands at -18.80. The total capital return value is set at -4.67, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.37. Equity return is now at value -3.40, with -1.40 for asset returns.

Based on Sunrun Inc. (RUN), the company’s capital structure generated 86.67 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 46.43. Total debt to assets is 34.95, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 82.64. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.27.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.64, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.28 and the total asset turnover is 0.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.26.