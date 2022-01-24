Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Planet Labs PBC (PL)

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) went down by -11.09% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.15. The company’s stock price has collected 7.51% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 01/14/22 that Planet Labs Stock Soared After Space Launch. It Really Shouldn’t Have.

Is It Worth Investing in Planet Labs PBC (NYSE :PL) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Planet Labs PBC declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $13.57, which is $7.56 above the current price. PL currently public float of 183.72M and currently shorts hold a 1.90% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PL was 3.75M shares.

PL’s Market Performance

PL stocks went up by 7.51% for the week, with a monthly drop of -12.13% and a quarterly performance of -39.72%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.48% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.62% for Planet Labs PBC. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.31% for PL stocks with a simple moving average of -36.50% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PL stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for PL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PL in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $11 based on the research report published on January 12th of the current year 2022.

Wedbush, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PL reach a price target of $10. The rating they have provided for PL stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on January 07th, 2022.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Overweight” to PL, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on January 07th of the current year.

PL Trading at -27.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.48%, as shares sank -5.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -42.71% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PL rose by +7.51%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.01. In addition, Planet Labs PBC saw -2.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PL starting from Marshall William Spencer, who purchase 19,230 shares at the price of $6.47 back on Dec 22. After this action, Marshall William Spencer now owns 19,230 shares of Planet Labs PBC, valued at $124,445 using the latest closing price.

Weil Kevin, the President, Product & Business of Planet Labs PBC, purchase 165,580 shares at $6.01 during a trade that took place back on Dec 20, which means that Weil Kevin is holding 165,580 shares at $994,473 based on the most recent closing price.