Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (RVPH): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH) went up by 8.38% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.50. The company’s stock price has collected -19.53% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/10/22 that Thinking about buying stock in Zynga, Reviva Pharmaceuticals, Molecular Partners, Galmed Pharmaceuticals, or Playtika?

Is It Worth Investing in Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :RVPH) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $10.00, which is $11.12 above the current price. RVPH currently public float of 8.59M and currently shorts hold a 0.98% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RVPH was 543.64K shares.

RVPH’s Market Performance

RVPH stocks went down by -19.53% for the week, with a monthly drop of -42.14% and a quarterly performance of -50.29%, while its annual performance rate touched -80.56%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.22% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.18% for Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -26.46% for RVPH stocks with a simple moving average of -53.45% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RVPH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RVPH stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for RVPH by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RVPH in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $10 based on the research report published on January 24th of the current year 2022.

RVPH Trading at -40.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RVPH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.22%, as shares sank -36.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -51.82% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RVPH fell by -8.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -63.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.4960. In addition, Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. saw -40.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RVPH starting from VEDANTA PARTNERS, LLC, who purchase 1,330,000 shares at the price of $3.75 back on Jun 01. After this action, VEDANTA PARTNERS, LLC now owns 931,000 shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc., valued at $4,987,500 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RVPH

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.57.