Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) went down by -9.71% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $42.81. The company’s stock price has collected -19.06% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/07/21 that Recursion Announces Transformational Collaboration with Roche and Genentech in Neuroscience and Oncology, Advancing Novel Medicines to Patients Using Machine Learning and High Content Screening Methods at Scale to Map Complex Biology

Is It Worth Investing in Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ :RXRX) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $32.67, which is $21.42 above the current price. RXRX currently public float of 131.28M and currently shorts hold a 10.21% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RXRX was 1.63M shares.

RXRX’s Market Performance

RXRX stocks went down by -19.06% for the week, with a monthly drop of -40.51% and a quarterly performance of -38.73%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.29% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.54% for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -28.71% for RXRX stocks with a simple moving average of -54.36% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RXRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RXRX stocks, with Berenberg repeating the rating for RXRX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RXRX in the upcoming period, according to Berenberg is $37 based on the research report published on September 21st of the previous year 2021.

SVB Leerink, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RXRX reach a price target of $33. The rating they have provided for RXRX stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on May 11th, 2021.

KeyBanc Capital Markets gave a rating of “Overweight” to RXRX, setting the target price at $36 in the report published on May 11th of the previous year.

RXRX Trading at -35.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RXRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.29%, as shares sank -38.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -42.60% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RXRX fell by -19.06%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.43. In addition, Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -34.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RXRX starting from Gibson Christopher, who sale 254,000 shares at the price of $13.57 back on Jan 14. After this action, Gibson Christopher now owns 23,470 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $3,445,612 using the latest closing price.

Gibson Christopher, the Chief Executive Officer of Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 87,000 shares at $14.33 during a trade that took place back on Jan 13, which means that Gibson Christopher is holding 23,470 shares at $1,246,566 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RXRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2135.66 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at -2196.01. The total capital return value is set at -48.26, while invested capital returns managed to touch -49.92.

Based on Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX), the company’s capital structure generated 6.47 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.08.

The receivables turnover for the company is 25.81 and the total asset turnover is 0.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.67.