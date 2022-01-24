Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NBIX): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) went up by 3.16% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $120.27. The company’s stock price has collected -5.20% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/12/22 that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Announces Collaboration with Neurocrine Biosciences Achieves $15.0 Million Regulatory Milestone

Is It Worth Investing in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ :NBIX) Right Now?

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 16.44 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for NBIX is at 0.80. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 13 analysts out of 27 who provided ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 10 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $119.95, which is $43.76 above the current price. NBIX currently public float of 93.04M and currently shorts hold a 3.03% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NBIX was 884.72K shares.

NBIX’s Market Performance

NBIX stocks went down by -5.20% for the week, with a monthly drop of -11.30% and a quarterly performance of -27.79%, while its annual performance rate touched -35.76%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.16% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.00% for Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.03% for NBIX stocks with a simple moving average of -19.29% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NBIX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NBIX stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for NBIX by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for NBIX in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $90 based on the research report published on January 18th of the current year 2022.

BMO Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NBIX reach a price target of $76. The rating they have provided for NBIX stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on November 19th, 2021.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to NBIX, setting the target price at $124 in the report published on November 17th of the previous year.

NBIX Trading at -10.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NBIX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.16%, as shares sank -11.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.43% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NBIX fell by -5.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $80.29. In addition, Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. saw -11.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NBIX starting from ROBERTS EIRY, who sale 2,632 shares at the price of $74.50 back on Jan 10. After this action, ROBERTS EIRY now owns 21,279 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc., valued at $196,088 using the latest closing price.

Gano Kyle, the Chief Business Development Off of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc., sale 28,266 shares at $85.50 during a trade that took place back on Jan 05, which means that Gano Kyle is holding 104,984 shares at $2,416,751 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NBIX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+31.31 for the present operating margin

+98.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. stands at +38.94. The total capital return value is set at 24.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch 36.01. Equity return is now at value 35.90, with 23.60 for asset returns.

Based on Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NBIX), the company’s capital structure generated 37.52 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 27.29. Total debt to assets is 24.36, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 36.61. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 26.62.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.31, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.37 and the total asset turnover is 0.69. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.45.