Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. (TCBI)

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) went up by 2.37% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $93.26. The company’s stock price has collected -4.34% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/20/22 that Texas Capital Bank Names John W. Cummings as Chief Administrative Officer

Is It Worth Investing in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ :TCBI) Right Now?

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 13.70 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TCBI is at 1.74.

TCBI currently public float of 49.91M and currently shorts hold a 3.54% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TCBI was 451.13K shares.

TCBI’s Market Performance

TCBI stocks went down by -4.34% for the week, with a monthly jump of 8.00% and a quarterly performance of 5.35%, while its annual performance rate touched -4.99%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.22% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.24% for Texas Capital Bancshares Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.40% for TCBI stocks with a simple moving average of -0.37% for the last 200 days.

TCBI Trading at 3.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TCBI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.22%, as shares surge +7.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.96% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TCBI fell by -4.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $63.02. In addition, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. saw 4.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TCBI starting from Arbour Paola M, who purchase 251 shares at the price of $59.26 back on Nov 19. After this action, Arbour Paola M now owns 1,328 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares Inc., valued at $14,874 using the latest closing price.

STALLINGS ROBERT W, the Director of Texas Capital Bancshares Inc., purchase 652 shares at $62.75 during a trade that took place back on Nov 05, which means that STALLINGS ROBERT W is holding 65,652 shares at $40,913 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TCBI

Equity return is now at value 8.90, with 0.70 for asset returns.