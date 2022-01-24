Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (ITCI)

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) went up by 9.75% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $55.19. The company’s stock price has collected 4.12% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/07/22 that Intra-Cellular Therapies Announces Closing of $460 Million Public Offering Including Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares

Is It Worth Investing in Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ :ITCI) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ITCI is at 1.28. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

ITCI currently public float of 74.44M and currently shorts hold a 6.09% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ITCI was 976.10K shares.

ITCI’s Market Performance

ITCI stocks went up by 4.12% for the week, with a monthly drop of -11.49% and a quarterly performance of -0.54%, while its annual performance rate touched 28.03%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.97% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.85% for Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.96% for ITCI stocks with a simple moving average of 11.30% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ITCI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ITCI stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for ITCI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ITCI in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $55 based on the research report published on September 23rd of the previous year 2021.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ITCI reach a price target of $40. The rating they have provided for ITCI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 15th, 2020.

Goldman gave a rating of “Buy” to ITCI, setting the target price at $38 in the report published on December 10th of the previous year.

ITCI Trading at 0.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ITCI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.97%, as shares sank -14.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.72% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ITCI rose by +4.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +35.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $45.50. In addition, Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. saw -18.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ITCI starting from Durgam Suresh K., who sale 6,223 shares at the price of $42.03 back on Jan 18. After this action, Durgam Suresh K. now owns 23,104 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc., valued at $261,553 using the latest closing price.

Durgam Suresh K., the Chief Medical Officer of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc., sale 6,870 shares at $40.76 during a trade that took place back on Jan 10, which means that Durgam Suresh K. is holding 29,327 shares at $280,020 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ITCI

Equity return is now at value -44.90, with -40.30 for asset returns.