Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN)

Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) went down by -0.78% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $179.47. The company’s stock price has collected -19.67% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 01/21/22 that Rivian Stock Is Falling. Wall Street Isn’t Helping.

Is It Worth Investing in Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ :RIVN) Right Now?

RIVN currently public float of 734.01M and currently shorts hold a 4.00% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RIVN was 24.82M shares.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

RIVN’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.16% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.56% for Rivian Automotive Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -28.19% for RIVN stocks with a simple moving average of -39.62% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RIVN

Tigress Financial, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RIVN reach a price target of $147. The rating they have provided for RIVN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 10th, 2021.

Wolfe Research gave a rating of “Outperform” to RIVN, setting the target price at $130 in the report published on December 06th of the previous year.

RIVN Trading at -39.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RIVN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.16%, as shares sank -33.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RIVN fell by -19.67%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $88.24. In addition, Rivian Automotive Inc. saw -37.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RIVN starting from Thomas-Graham Pamela, who purchase 12,821 shares at the price of $78.00 back on Nov 15. After this action, Thomas-Graham Pamela now owns 20,612 shares of Rivian Automotive Inc., valued at $1,000,038 using the latest closing price.

MARCARIO ROSE M, the Director of Rivian Automotive Inc., purchase 12,000 shares at $78.00 during a trade that took place back on Nov 15, which means that MARCARIO ROSE M is holding 44,616 shares at $936,000 based on the most recent closing price.