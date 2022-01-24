Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) went down by -3.43% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $37.00. The company’s stock price has collected -1.17% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported 12 hours ago that Oil Stocks Are Leading the Market. 5 to Drill Into.

Is It Worth Investing in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE :OXY) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for OXY is at 2.14.

OXY currently public float of 932.02M and currently shorts hold a 3.61% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OXY was 15.27M shares.

OXY’s Market Performance

OXY stocks went down by -1.17% for the week, with a monthly jump of 18.01% and a quarterly performance of 2.90%, while its annual performance rate touched 57.05%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.67% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.30% for Occidental Petroleum Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.71% for OXY stocks with a simple moving average of 17.51% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OXY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OXY stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for OXY by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for OXY in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $29 based on the research report published on January 05th of the current year 2022.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OXY reach a price target of $39, previously predicting the price at $37. The rating they have provided for OXY stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 09th, 2021.

Truist gave a rating of “Buy” to OXY, setting the target price at $50 in the report published on October 18th of the previous year.

OXY Trading at 8.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OXY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.67%, as shares surge +16.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.03% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OXY fell by -1.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +36.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.47. In addition, Occidental Petroleum Corporation saw 16.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OXY starting from CHAZEN STEPHEN I, who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $25.76 back on Aug 09. After this action, CHAZEN STEPHEN I now owns 289,597 shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation, valued at $515,200 using the latest closing price.

ICAHN CARL C, the 10% Owner of Occidental Petroleum Corporation, sale 3,500,000 shares at $25.70 during a trade that took place back on Apr 06, which means that ICAHN CARL C is holding 73,627,271 shares at $89,950,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OXY

Equity return is now at value -12.90, with -1.40 for asset returns.