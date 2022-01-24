Here’s Our Rant About Splash Beverage Group Inc. (SBEV)

Splash Beverage Group Inc. (AMEX:SBEV) went up by 5.02% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.94. The company’s stock price has collected 75.39% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/19/22 that Thinking about buying stock in Splash Beverage, Vivos Therapeutics, Matterport, Nikola Corp, or Virgin Galactic?

Is It Worth Investing in Splash Beverage Group Inc. (AMEX :SBEV) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Splash Beverage Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

SBEV currently public float of 22.26M and currently shorts hold a 2.22% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SBEV was 3.95M shares.

SBEV’s Market Performance

SBEV stocks went up by 75.39% for the week, with a monthly jump of 193.86% and a quarterly performance of 99.40%, while its annual performance rate touched -14.10%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 43.95% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 18.90% for Splash Beverage Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 92.13% for SBEV stocks with a simple moving average of 13.58% for the last 200 days.

SBEV Trading at 98.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SBEV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 18.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 43.95%, as shares surge +207.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +76.32% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SBEV rose by +75.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.86. In addition, Splash Beverage Group Inc. saw 186.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SBEV

Equity return is now at value -438.80, with -171.70 for asset returns.