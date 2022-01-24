Fisker Inc. (FSR) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) went down by -5.43% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $31.96. The company’s stock price has collected -19.87% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 01/09/22 that Shares of Electric Bus Maker Proterra Look Like a Bargain

Is It Worth Investing in Fisker Inc. (NYSE :FSR) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for Fisker Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $25.60, which is $12.8 above the current price. FSR currently public float of 158.39M and currently shorts hold a 26.10% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FSR was 9.71M shares.

FSR’s Market Performance

FSR stocks went down by -19.87% for the week, with a monthly drop of -29.54% and a quarterly performance of -16.41%, while its annual performance rate touched -19.11%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.01% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.42% for Fisker Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -23.91% for FSR stocks with a simple moving average of -23.35% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FSR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FSR stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for FSR by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for FSR in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $32 based on the research report published on November 09th of the previous year 2021.

Tudor Pickering Holt & Co., on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FSR reach a price target of $19. The rating they have provided for FSR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 23rd, 2021.

Tudor Pickering gave a rating of “Buy” to FSR, setting the target price at $19 in the report published on September 23rd of the previous year.

FSR Trading at -32.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FSR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.01%, as shares sank -29.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -39.66% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FSR fell by -19.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.54. In addition, Fisker Inc. saw -23.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FSR starting from Greuel Wendy J., who purchase 1,265 shares at the price of $19.73 back on Nov 23. After this action, Greuel Wendy J. now owns 19,801 shares of Fisker Inc., valued at $24,965 using the latest closing price.

Fisker Henrik, the President & CEO of Fisker Inc., sale 488,800 shares at $20.36 during a trade that took place back on Nov 18, which means that Fisker Henrik is holding 941,518 shares at $9,950,654 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FSR

Equity return is now at value -42.10, with -33.40 for asset returns.