Dave Inc. (DAVE) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Dave Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVE) went up by 30.25% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.37. The company’s stock price has collected 52.34% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/04/22 that VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III, Inc. Stockholders Approve Business Combination with Dave Inc.

Is It Worth Investing in Dave Inc. (NASDAQ :DAVE) Right Now?

Today, the average trading volume of DAVE was 434.76K shares.

DAVE’s Market Performance

DAVE stocks went up by 52.34% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.32% and a quarterly performance of -5.13%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 19.72% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 16.65% for Dave Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 20.60% for DAVE stocks with a simple moving average of -2.52% for the last 200 days.

DAVE Trading at 3.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DAVE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 19.72%, as shares sank -5.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.32% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DAVE rose by +52.34%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.79. In addition, Dave Inc. saw -8.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.