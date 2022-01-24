Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy The Coca-Cola Company (KO)?

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) went down by -0.49% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $61.45. The company’s stock price has collected -0.74% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported 15 hours ago that Winter Olympics Are Two Weeks Away, but Sponsors Are Keeping Low Profile

Is It Worth Investing in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE :KO) Right Now?

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 29.75 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for KO is at 0.67. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 15 analysts out of 28 who provided ratings for The Coca-Cola Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 4 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $63.80, which is $3.27 above the current price. KO currently public float of 4.29B and currently shorts hold a 0.74% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of KO was 17.17M shares.

KO’s Market Performance

KO stocks went down by -0.74% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.64% and a quarterly performance of 11.22%, while its annual performance rate touched 24.66%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.35% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.21% for The Coca-Cola Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.88% for KO stocks with a simple moving average of 8.58% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KO stocks, with Guggenheim repeating the rating for KO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for KO in the upcoming period, according to Guggenheim is $66 based on the research report published on January 04th of the current year 2022.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KO reach a price target of $63, previously predicting the price at $59. The rating they have provided for KO stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on December 13th, 2021.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Overweight” to KO, setting the target price at $64 in the report published on July 22nd of the previous year.

KO Trading at 5.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.35%, as shares surge +3.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.01% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KO fell by -0.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $60.03. In addition, The Coca-Cola Company saw 2.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KO starting from Perez Beatriz R, who sale 30,100 shares at the price of $61.07 back on Jan 14. After this action, Perez Beatriz R now owns 111,250 shares of The Coca-Cola Company, valued at $1,838,150 using the latest closing price.

Perez Beatriz R, the Senior Vice President of The Coca-Cola Company, sale 27,900 shares at $61.01 during a trade that took place back on Jan 13, which means that Perez Beatriz R is holding 111,250 shares at $1,702,171 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+28.27 for the present operating margin

+59.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Coca-Cola Company stands at +23.46. The total capital return value is set at 14.26, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.30. Equity return is now at value 41.90, with 9.80 for asset returns.

Based on The Coca-Cola Company (KO), the company’s capital structure generated 230.14 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 69.71. Total debt to assets is 50.88, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 214.65. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 65.02.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.77, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.28 and the total asset turnover is 0.38. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.32.