Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Devon Energy Corporation (DVN)?

Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) went down by -5.16% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $51.99. The company’s stock price has collected -7.09% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported 12 hours ago that Oil Stocks Are Leading the Market. 5 to Drill Into.

Is It Worth Investing in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE :DVN) Right Now?

Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 26.67 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for DVN is at 2.88. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 24 analysts out of 33 who provided ratings for Devon Energy Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $55.24, which is $7.52 above the current price. DVN currently public float of 640.77M and currently shorts hold a 2.61% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DVN was 10.87M shares.

DVN’s Market Performance

DVN stocks went down by -7.09% for the week, with a monthly jump of 11.64% and a quarterly performance of 20.07%, while its annual performance rate touched 175.70%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.05% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.18% for Devon Energy Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.73% for DVN stocks with a simple moving average of 43.51% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DVN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DVN stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for DVN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for DVN in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $52 based on the research report published on January 21st of the current year 2022.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DVN reach a price target of $57, previously predicting the price at $50. The rating they have provided for DVN stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 10th, 2022.

The Benchmark Company gave a rating of “Buy” to DVN, setting the target price at $48 in the report published on November 03rd of the previous year.

DVN Trading at 6.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DVN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.05%, as shares surge +9.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.84% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DVN fell by -7.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +106.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $47.12. In addition, Devon Energy Corporation saw 4.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DVN starting from Humphers Jeremy D., who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $40.64 back on Dec 14. After this action, Humphers Jeremy D. now owns 71,941 shares of Devon Energy Corporation, valued at $81,280 using the latest closing price.

Cashion Tana K, the SVP Human Resources and Admin of Devon Energy Corporation, sale 41,883 shares at $40.13 during a trade that took place back on Dec 14, which means that Cashion Tana K is holding 55,257 shares at $1,680,765 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DVN

Equity return is now at value 16.70, with 6.70 for asset returns.