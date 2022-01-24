Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) went down by -1.61% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $69.75. The company’s stock price has collected -1.64% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/21/22 that William “Bill” Conkling to assume the role of Chief Executive Officer as of February 1, 2022

Is It Worth Investing in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE :BMY) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for BMY is at 0.58. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 24 who provided ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 11 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $72.03, which is $8.58 above the current price. BMY currently public float of 2.22B and currently shorts hold a 0.92% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BMY was 13.11M shares.

BMY’s Market Performance

BMY stocks went down by -1.64% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.40% and a quarterly performance of 9.91%, while its annual performance rate touched -1.58%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.79% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.75% for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.41% for BMY stocks with a simple moving average of 0.41% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BMY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BMY stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for BMY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BMY in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $72 based on the research report published on December 17th of the previous year 2021.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BMY reach a price target of $58. The rating they have provided for BMY stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on December 09th, 2021.

BMO Capital Markets gave a rating of “Outperform” to BMY, setting the target price at $72 in the report published on November 19th of the previous year.

BMY Trading at 5.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BMY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.79%, as shares surge +2.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.86% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BMY fell by -1.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $63.35. In addition, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company saw 1.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BMY starting from VESSEY RUPERT, who sale 19,298 shares at the price of $61.99 back on Dec 16. After this action, VESSEY RUPERT now owns 31,960 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, valued at $1,196,252 using the latest closing price.

von Autenried Paul, the EVP, Chief Information Officer of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, sale 17,353 shares at $56.92 during a trade that took place back on Nov 24, which means that von Autenried Paul is holding 63,536 shares at $987,733 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BMY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.56 for the present operating margin

+51.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company stands at -21.20. The total capital return value is set at 4.76, while invested capital returns managed to touch -9.87. Equity return is now at value -14.50, with -4.80 for asset returns.

Based on Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY), the company’s capital structure generated 136.62 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 57.74. Total debt to assets is 43.61, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 130.00. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 54.94.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.87, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.54 and the total asset turnover is 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.58.