Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) Just Got Our Attention

Bionano Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) went down by -6.11% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.69. The company’s stock price has collected -15.35% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/20/22 that Bionano Genomics Announces Publication by International COVID-19 Host Genome Structural Variation Consortium Describing How OGM Identified Structural Variations as Predisposing Factors Associated with Severe COVID-19

Is It Worth Investing in Bionano Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ :BNGO) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for BNGO is at 1.90. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Bionano Genomics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $11.38, which is $9.23 above the current price. Today, the average trading volume of BNGO was 9.01M shares.

BNGO’s Market Performance

BNGO stocks went down by -15.35% for the week, with a monthly drop of -34.65% and a quarterly performance of -58.65%, while its annual performance rate touched -78.06%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.62% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.35% for Bionano Genomics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -24.48% for BNGO stocks with a simple moving average of -60.06% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BNGO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BNGO stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for BNGO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BNGO in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $10 based on the research report published on June 16th of the previous year 2021.

Ladenburg Thalmann, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BNGO reach a price target of $1.25. The rating they have provided for BNGO stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 24th, 2020.

Oppenheimer gave a rating of “Outperform” to BNGO, setting the target price at $1.50 in the report published on April 08th of the previous year.

BNGO Trading at -39.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BNGO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.62%, as shares sank -34.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -59.28% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BNGO fell by -15.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -71.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.79. In addition, Bionano Genomics Inc. saw -28.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BNGO starting from Holmlin R. Erik, who purchase 5,025 shares at the price of $3.99 back on Nov 29. After this action, Holmlin R. Erik now owns 5,025 shares of Bionano Genomics Inc., valued at $20,037 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BNGO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • -435.74 for the present operating margin
  • +21.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bionano Genomics Inc. stands at -483.43. The total capital return value is set at -98.66, while invested capital returns managed to touch -149.42. Equity return is now at value -22.60, with -21.10 for asset returns.

Based on Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO), the company’s capital structure generated 46.54 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 31.76. Total debt to assets is 27.01, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 46.54. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.76.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 38.27, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.87 and the total asset turnover is 0.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.23.

YouTube Video UC1_wGzSFxR2hrxEaSjo5SoQ__8JEY3th_J8 Cannabis stocks are growing in popularity among investors. We have gathered the five best cannabis stocks that could explode soon. The global cannabis market is growing, and pot stocks can make you rich. The growing cannabis market brings a lot of opportunities for investors. Last year was a rough ride for the cannabis industry, but there's still plenty to be excited about for 2022. The marijuana industry is expected to double in value by 2025, and many investors are seeking to profit. But with several states legalizing cannabis in 2021 has made the pot market much more attractive. Though, Wall Street analysts say that the cannabis industry has long-term promise. We believe there can be a near-midterm opportunity to make profits in cannabis stocks. It will be highly risky but you have the option to hold it for a bit longer and retain the profit. The Stocks Telegraph team has hand-picked some of the best stocks from the legal cannabis industry. The stocks mentioned in this video are Green Thumb Industries (GTBIF Stock), Trulieve Cannabis (TCNNF Stock), MariMed (MRMD Stock), Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR Stock), and Cresco Labs (CRLBF Stock). __________________________________________________________ ▬ Chapters ▬ 0:00 - Introduction 1:25 - Green Thumb Industries (GTBIF Stock) 3:18 - Trulieve Cannabis (TCNNF Stock) 5:11 - MariMed (MRMD Stock) 6:44 - Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR Stock) 8:16 - Cresco Labs (CRLBF Stock) __________________________________________________________ Website: https://stockstelegraph.com/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/stockstelegr... Twitter: https://twitter.com/StocksTelegraph Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stoc... Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stocksteleg... ______________________________________________________________ Disclaimer : The videos on this channel do not provide any personal recommendations or investment advice to subscribers. There are significant risks associated with investing. There are no guarantees provided by the authors, publishers, or any affiliates of their respective companies regarding the results of using the videos. The creator of Video Content has gathered information from trustworthy sources. This video is intended only for educational purposes. Although Stocks Telegraph strives to ensure the content of this video is accurate and up-to-date, all information included in this video is presented as-is. It is advisable not to rely on the information in this video when making investment decisions. There is a chance that the stocks mentioned in this video are owned by the owner/operator of this channel, which may impact our ability to remain unbiased. Investing decisions should be made with the help of a financial advisor. #CannabisStocks, #PotStocks, #Investing
Five Best Cannabis Stocks To Explode Soon | Pot Stocks Can Make You Rich
