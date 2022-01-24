Aterian Inc. (ATER): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Aterian Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) went down by -10.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $48.99. The company’s stock price has collected -25.00% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/27/21 that Aterian Signs A $50 Million Credit Facility With MidCap Financial Trust

Is It Worth Investing in Aterian Inc. (NASDAQ :ATER) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Aterian Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $10.67, which is $8.29 above the current price. Today, the average trading volume of ATER was 4.88M shares.

ATER’s Market Performance

ATER stocks went down by -25.00% for the week, with a monthly drop of -34.10% and a quarterly performance of -66.90%, while its annual performance rate touched -88.93%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.65% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.90% for Aterian Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -25.72% for ATER stocks with a simple moving average of -73.09% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ATER

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ATER stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for ATER by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ATER in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $5.50 based on the research report published on August 10th of the previous year 2021.

ATER Trading at -38.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATER to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -94.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.65%, as shares sank -32.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -58.92% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATER fell by -25.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -90.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.81. In addition, Aterian Inc. saw -29.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ATER starting from Chaouat-Fix Mihal, who sale 99,189 shares at the price of $4.16 back on Dec 22. After this action, Chaouat-Fix Mihal now owns 287,294 shares of Aterian Inc., valued at $412,626 using the latest closing price.

Pascal Tomer, the Chief Revenue Officer of Aterian Inc., sale 103,737 shares at $4.16 during a trade that took place back on Dec 22, which means that Pascal Tomer is holding 198,321 shares at $431,546 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ATER

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-11.86 for the present operating margin

+45.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for Aterian Inc. stands at -33.99. The total capital return value is set at -28.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch -155.75. Equity return is now at value -243.20, with -99.20 for asset returns.

Based on Aterian Inc. (ATER), the company’s capital structure generated 369.96 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 78.72. Total debt to assets is 54.94, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 156.03. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.20.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.93, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 54.57 and the total asset turnover is 1.60. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.01.