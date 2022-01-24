Antero Resources Corporation (AR) Upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) went down by -2.86% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $21.99. The company’s stock price has collected -14.89% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/12/22 that Antero Midstream Announces Fourth Quarter 2021 Return of Capital and Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

Is It Worth Investing in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE :AR) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for AR is at 4.20. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 18 who provided ratings for Antero Resources Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $27.19, which is $10.59 above the current price. AR currently public float of 273.23M and currently shorts hold a 7.55% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AR was 6.27M shares.

AR’s Market Performance

AR stocks went down by -14.89% for the week, with a monthly drop of -6.09% and a quarterly performance of -13.33%, while its annual performance rate touched 154.42%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.15% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.01% for Antero Resources Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -8.92% for AR stocks with a simple moving average of 9.85% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AR stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for AR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AR in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $24 based on the research report published on January 21st of the current year 2022.

BMO Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AR reach a price target of $28, previously predicting the price at $27. The rating they have provided for AR stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on January 10th, 2022.

The Benchmark Company gave a rating of “Buy” to AR, setting the target price at $32 in the report published on October 26th of the previous year.

AR Trading at -6.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.15%, as shares sank -6.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.53% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AR fell by -14.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +76.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.57. In addition, Antero Resources Corporation saw -3.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AR starting from Keenan W Howard JR, who sale 236,371 shares at the price of $18.71 back on Nov 23. After this action, Keenan W Howard JR now owns 7,747,952 shares of Antero Resources Corporation, valued at $4,423,258 using the latest closing price.

Keenan W Howard JR, the Director of Antero Resources Corporation, sale 179,027 shares at $18.46 during a trade that took place back on Nov 22, which means that Keenan W Howard JR is holding 7,984,323 shares at $3,304,301 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-60.76 for the present operating margin

-55.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for Antero Resources Corporation stands at -48.45. The total capital return value is set at -12.56, while invested capital returns managed to touch -10.38. Equity return is now at value -18.60, with -7.80 for asset returns.

Based on Antero Resources Corporation (AR), the company’s capital structure generated 97.38 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 49.34. Total debt to assets is 40.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 92.76. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 47.00.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.97, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.76. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.55 and the total asset turnover is 0.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.58.